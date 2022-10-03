Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Securities | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Securities

Crypto companies were hit with a wave of securities litigation last month, primarily over allegations of regulatory noncompliance and currency manipulation. Law.com Radar detected at least eight federal lawsuits in September, more than half of which were brought by the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A handful of suits target sellers for offering tokens or soliciting investments without making disclosures or registrations required by federal law; other suits accuse defendants of artificially inflating coin prices or company stock through 'pump-and-dump' schemes or other fraudulent practices. Last month's volume of cases was more than triple the usual monthly average.

Cryptocurrency

October 03, 2022, 4:54 PM