Litigation Surge - Illinois | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Data Breach

Data breach litigation surged in Illinois last month, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 12 federal data breach class actions, six times higher than the typical monthly average. More than half the suits were filed against CDK Global, which provides enterprise software to auto dealerships; the cases were brought on behalf of more than 15,000 dealerships and their customers and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a June 2024 cyberattack which disrupted car sales. The suits are backed by several firms including Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Levin Sedran & Berman and Kopelowitz Ostrow PA.

Cybersecurity

July 11, 2024, 12:52 PM