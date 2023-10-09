Litigation Surge - Patent | King & Spalding | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | King & Spalding

King & Spalding launched a flurry of patent lawsuits this past week on behalf of tech companies. At least four patent cases were filed by the firm, two of which were brought on behalf of e-Vision LLC in California Central District Court; the suits contend that augmented reality or 'AR' smart glasses developed by Lenovo Group and Epson infringe the plaintiff's patents. The other two suits were brought on behalf of SportsCastr Inc. d/b/a PANDA Interactive, which offers livestreaming services for the sports industry, in Texas Eastern District Court; the suits accuse Sportradar Group and Genius Sports of infringing the plaintiff's patents by integrating game stats, betting odds and other information into their competing livestreams.

October 09, 2023, 2:09 PM

