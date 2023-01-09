Litigation Surge - Product Liability | DexCom | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | DexCom

DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, removed a swarm of product liability cases to California federal court in December. The company removed 12 lawsuits alleging that its G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is inaccurate and fails to alert users of glucose dips or spikes. Nine identical suits were also removed to federal court in November. The plaintiffs are backed by Tosi Law, while DexCom is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.

Health Care

January 09, 2023, 4:18 PM