Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Gordon Rees Scully ...

Law.com Radar detected a surge of contract litigation last week involving Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. At least six federal contract cases were initiated by the law firm, most of which were brought on behalf of equipment financing company TimePayment; the suits collectively seek nearly $2.5 million in allegedly unpaid invoices under service initiation and software use agreements entered between the defendants and BrightKyte LLC, which assigned the contracts to TimePayment. The suits were filed in Indiana, Florida and Tennessee; defendants include Achievability Therapy Services, All Pieces Fit, Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy and Little Star Center.

March 19, 2024, 12:24 PM

