Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Strike 3 Holdings | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Strike 3 Holdings

Serial plaintiff Strike 3 Holdings launched a volley of copyright suits last month in New Jersey. The adult film company filed 37 cases in December accusing 'John Doe' defendants of downloading infringing materials on peer-to-peer networks. While Strike 3 is notorious for filing many lawsuits at a time, last month's case count sticks out at nearly three times the typical monthly average. The cases are backed by John C. Atkin of the Atkin Firm.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 11, 2023, 6:27 PM