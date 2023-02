Litigation Surge - Trade Secrets | LKQ Corp.

LKQ Corp., which provides mobile auto repair services under the brand Elitek, filed a cluster of federal lawsuits last month. At least four federal actions were filed by the company, three of which accuse former Elitek employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor All Clear Diagnostics and Calibration. The suits are backed by Fisher & Phillips.

Fortune 500

February 06, 2023, 7:15 PM