Litigation Surge - Missouri | Personal Injury | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Missouri | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of personal injury lawsuits in Missouri on Wednesday, most of which target the Christian reformatory institutions Agape Boarding School and Circle of Hope Girls Ranch. Nine federal lawsuits were surfaced by the platform, six of which were brought on behalf of students who allegedly endured forced labor, extreme corporal punishment and sexual abuse at the schools. Circle of Hope closed in 2020 after the daughter of the schools' owners, Boyd Householder and Stephanie Householder, posted on TikTok about abuses at the school; Agape shut down in January 2023. The plaintiffs are backed by Monsees & Mayer and McGonagle Spencer Johnson. Agape is represented by attorney John G. Schultz.

Education

August 10, 2023, 12:47 PM

nature of claim: /