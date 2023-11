Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | AT&T

AT&T was hit with more federal cases than usual last month. At least 15 federal lawsuits were filed against the company in October, more than twice the typical monthly average. Many suits pursue patent claims in Texas over 4G, 5G and LTE technology used in AT&T's wireless network. The patent suits are backed by several firms including Irell & Manella, Womble Bond Dickinson and Russ August & Kabat.

November 14, 2023, 2:57 PM

