Litigation Surge - Technology | Texas

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation in the technology sector in Texas last month. The platform surfaced 59 cases initiated by or against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, a 70% jump from the typical monthly average. The surge was largely driven by a swarm of patent lawsuits, including eight cases brought by Lab Technology against several major businesses including Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA; the suits target various products and services, such as third-party 911 emergency services and voice assistance technology. Plus, Freedom Patents launched five cases alleging Wi-Fi technology in smartphones, televisions and other devices infringe the plaintiff's patents. Who's bringing the heat? Rabicoff Law has been especially active on the plaintiffs side.

Technology

July 11, 2024, 12:33 PM