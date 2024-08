Litigation Surge - Personal Injury | Walmart

Federal courts around the country were inundated by a deluge of personal injury cases targeting Walmart last week. According to Law.com Radar, nearly four dozen cases were initiated between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18, a volume that's close to double the typical weekly count for new filings and removals. The cases pursue claims on behalf of plaintiffs who allege they suffered various injuries due to negligence by the retailer.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 23, 2024, 10:44 AM