Litigation Surge - Illinois | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a surge of class actions against major retail chains last week in Illinois. The five matters initiated between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12 include biometric privacy class actions against Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's and Home Depot alleging that the companies unlawfully used the Clearview AI facial recognition database to identify customers captured in surveillance footage at retail locations. The new suits, which assert claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), were filed just two days after a judge presiding over multidistrict litigation against Clearview AI denied a request to add the retailers as defendants. Clearview AI's technology has been deemed illegal in Canada, Australia and parts of Europe, and the company recently entered a settlement agreement with the ACLU to stop selling its database of more than 20 billion facial images to most private entities.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 4:19 PM