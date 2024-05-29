Litigation Surge - Florida | Kazerouni Law Group | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Florida | Kazerouni Law Group

The Kazerouni Law Group, a consumer protection firm, launched a flurry of telemarketing class actions in Florida last week. At least five federal cases were filed, all of which accuse businesses of sending calls or text messages to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Defendants include Byron Udell & Associates, CSC Productions, Gibson Homes, Premier Disability Services and QuoteWizard.com.

Florida

May 29, 2024, 1:24 PM

