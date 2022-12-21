Litigation Surge - Government | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Government | Securities

There was an uptick in securities litigation last week in New York. At least eight federal securities cases were initiated, including a pair of SEC and CFTC enforcement actions accusing recently-arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried and crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research of siphoning customer deposits to make personal investments and luxury purchases. The SEC also sued 'Bitcoin Sheikh' Francisley Valdevino Da Silva over an alleged multi-million dollar crypto pyramid scheme. Also of note: the SEC accused Danske Bank of turning a blind eye to money laundering at an Estonian branch, and investment firm J.H. Darbie & Co. was sued by the SEC over its alleged failure to file Suspicious Activity Reports.

December 21, 2022