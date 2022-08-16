Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent

There was a flurry of patent infringement litigation involving Fortune 500 internet businesses this past week. At least six cases were initiated against defendants including Amazon.com, Wayfair and Expedia. Additionally, Google and its Quinn Emanuel legal team filed a pair of suits accusing wireless speaker manufacturer Sonos Inc. of infringing patent related to voice assistant technology. The volume of cases this past week was about three times the typical case count for the nation's largest internet and social media companies.

Internet & Social Media

August 16, 2022, 6:59 PM