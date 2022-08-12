Litigation Surge - Texas | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Copyright

Serial filer Strike 3 Holdings is on a tear in Texas. The adult film company known for its boilerplate copyright infringement cases brought 18 new suits on Aug. 11, driving a surge of cases about 12 times the typical daily average. What's more, Strike 3 filed an additional 18 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Overall, more than 90 percent of the copyright suits in Texas this week were brought by the serial plaintiff and its local counsel at the Beik Law Firm. Law.com Radar reported earlier this month that Strike 3's copyright filings in Texas have doubled the volume of copyright litigation in the state's federal district courts.

Texas

August 12, 2022, 10:08 AM