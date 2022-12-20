Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of employment lawsuits this past week in Oregon. At least eight federal cases were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. Most suits allege discrimination on the basis of disability, gender or race. Also of note: a nurse at Oregon Health & Science University challenged the denial of her request for a religious exemption from the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while PeaceHealth was accused of terminating a nurse in retaliation for reporting unsafe conditions at a hospital in the early days of the pandemic.

Health Care

December 20, 2022, 2:13 PM