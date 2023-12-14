Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Amazon.com | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Amazon.com

Amazon was hit with a flurry of class actions last month in Washington Western District Court. At least three class actions were filed, one of which contends that Amazon's listing of dozens of social casino apps in its app store violates state consumer protection and federal racketeering laws. Another suit accuses Amazon of paying lower salaries and stock awards to female employees, while the third suit claims that the company routinely violates its own refund policy by either failing to provide timely refunds or reversing earlier refunds. Amazon is represented by Perkins Coie LLP and Fenwick & West.

December 14, 2023, 2:03 PM

