Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca filed a cluster of federal lawsuits last week. At least three cases were filed, two of which challenge proposed statutes in Maryland and Mississippi in connection with the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, which requires manufacturers to offer certain health care providers discounted drug prices. The suits contend that after providers began abusing the program by entering arrangements with 'contract pharmacies' to acquire discounted drugs, sell them to patients at full price and pocket the difference, manufacturers imposed drug delivery conditions to combat the abuse, but the challenged state laws unconstitutionally seek to block those conditions. AstraZeneca is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Goodell Devries Leech & Dann and Daniel Coker Horton & Bell.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 02, 2024, 1:27 PM