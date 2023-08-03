Who Got The Work

Paul A. Alarcon, Colton Parks and Samuel Q. Schleier from Bowman and Brooke have stepped in to represent Uber in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action, filed July 13 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-03488, B. v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 8:18 AM

Plaintiffs

H. B.

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation