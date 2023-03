Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mickes O'Toole; Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale; and Missouri Council of School Administrators on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Springfield R-XII School District to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of a minor, was filed by Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci on behalf of Courtney Arnold. The case is 6:23-cv-03070, B. v. Springfield R-XII School District.

Education

March 08, 2023, 4:01 PM