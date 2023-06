Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Atlas Shippers International and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Puget Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual assault. The case is 2:23-cv-00938, B. v. Longares et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 22, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

R. B.

Plaintiffs

Puget Law Group (tacoma)

defendants

Atlas Express Padala, Inc.

Atlas Shippers International, Inc.

Joel Longares, Sr.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination