Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hill, Hill, Carter, Franco, Cole & Black on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and David Jacobs Barrow to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Reeves Law Firm on behalf of a minor and seeks a judgment that Nationwide must pay the plaintiff $10 million in damages resulting from an underlying lawsuit. The case is 4:22-cv-01314, B. v. Barrow et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 3:56 PM