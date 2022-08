New Suit

American Airlines was hit with a false imprisonment lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Motley Rice on behalf of E.B., an airline passenger who was allegedly tackled and detained over false accusations of suspicious activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04815, E.B. v. American Airlines Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 16, 2022, 4:12 PM