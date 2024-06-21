Who Got The Work

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Jenny A. Covington has entered an appearance for CooperCompanies and its wholly owned subsidiary CooperSurgical in a pending product liability lawsuit in connection with the recall of three lots of embryo culture media used to store fertilized eggs during the IVF process. The court action was filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein on behalf of individuals who contend that their embryos were destroyed after being placed in the defendants alleged defective media. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-02722, B. et al v. The Cooper Companies, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 21, 2024, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

B. B.

C. C.

Plaintiffs

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

defendants

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims