Who Got The Work

Gwendolyn C. Payton of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for Premera Blue Cross in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 25 in Washington Western District Court by Wood Law on behalf of Alexander B. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman, is 2:22-cv-01517, B et al v. Premera Blue Cross et al.

Health Care

December 09, 2022, 3:15 PM