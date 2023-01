New Suit - ERISA

McCormick & Co., the spice and condiment company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit was filed by G. Eric Nielson & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff challenging the denial of medical coverage for his son's Lyme disease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00048, B. et al v. McCormick & Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 19, 2023, 7:49 PM