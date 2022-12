New Suit - Class Action

Moore & Van Allen and other counsel filed a class action Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court against the State of North Carolina. The suit contends that children with disabilities who are placed in foster care are isolated from others in 'clinically inappropriate' treatment facilities. The case is 1:22-cv-01046, B. et al v. Kinsley.

Government

December 06, 2022, 6:11 PM