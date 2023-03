New Suit - ERISA

Magellan Health and BlueCross BlueShield of Texas were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Brian S. King PC on behalf of an anonymous minor and her mother, challenges the defendants' denial of coverage for mental health services at an in-patient residential treatment center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01192, B.B. et al. v. BlueCross BlueShield of Texas et al.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 8:12 PM

