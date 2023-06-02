New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

International Flavors & Fragrances and other large fragrance product suppliers were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of price-fixing in the fragrance industry. The suit was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Korein Tillery; Lockridge Grindal Nauen; and Burroughs Legal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03050, B & E Associates, Inc. v. Firmenich S.A. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

B & E Associates, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

International Flavor & Fragrance Inc.

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Custom Essence Incorporated

Firmenich Incorporated

Firmenich S.A.

Givaudan Fragrances Corporation

Givaudan Roure (United States) Inc.

Givaudan S.A.

Symrise AG

Symrise Inc.

Ungerer & Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations