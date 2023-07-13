Who Got The Work

Alexander M. Pechette of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for utility vehicle manufacturer Curtis Industries LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 30 in Massachusetts District Court by Sunstein LLP and AdamsIP LLC on behalf of B & D Technologies LLC. The suit asserts patents for components of an air-conditioned lawn mower. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret R. Guzman, is 4:23-cv-11479, B & D Technologies, LLC v. Curtis Industries, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 13, 2023, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

B & D Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sunstein LLP

Adamsip, LLC

defendants

Curtis Industries, LLC

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims