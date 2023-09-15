Who Got The Work

Stevens & Lee shareholder Mark H. Anania has entered an appearance for Kennedy International Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Volpe Koenig on behalf of Azurous Inc., doing business as Cabeau, asserts a single patent related to the product design of a travel pillow. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-04770, Azurous, Inc v. Kennedy International, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 15, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Azurous, Inc

Plaintiffs

Volpe And Koenig, P.c.

defendants

Kennedy International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stevens & Lee

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims