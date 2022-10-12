Who Got The Work

Katherine M. Lieb of Sills Cummis & Gross has entered an appearance for Novitium Pharma LLC in a pending patent lawsuit regarding a ready-to-use oral solution of enalapril maleate, which is prescribed and sold under the trade name Epaned. Epaned is approved for hypertension in babies and is also used to treat hypertension, heart failure, and asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction in adults. The complaint was filed Oct. 3 in New Jersey District Court by Saiber LLC on behalf of Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:22-cv-05860, Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Novitium Pharma LLC.

Health Care

October 12, 2022, 9:25 AM