New Suit - Patent

Kelley Drye & Warren filed a patent lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Azuga Inc., a Bridgestone subsidiary that provides fleet management technology to the trucking industry. The suit seeks declaratory judgement that Azuga does not infringe a dozen patents wielded by Fleet Connect Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04791, Azuga, Inc. v. Fleet Connect Solutions LLC.

Automotive

August 20, 2022, 12:34 PM