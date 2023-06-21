Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, and Axis Group Biz LLC, a car dealership, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, pertaining to a dispute regarding unauthorized clauses in a vehicle sales agreement, was filed by the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Tchabelino Azimyt. The case is 2:23-cv-03390, Azimyt v. Axis Group Biz LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Tchabelino Azimyt

defendants

Truist Bank

Axis Group Biz, LLC

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract