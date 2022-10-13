New Suit

Business magnate and airline operator Farhad Azima filed a civil RICO lawsuit against Dechert LLP and other defendants on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, part of a longstanding dispute between Azima and the Ras Al Khaimah emirate of the United Arab Emirates, accuses the defendants of engaging in kidnapping, hacking and other unlawful activities as part of a scheme to weaken and silence perceived enemies of the emirate. The suit is backed by Miller & Chevalier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08728, Azima et al. v. Dechert LLP et al.

Government

October 13, 2022, 7:49 PM