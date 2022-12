Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Marshalls to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Licata & Yeremenko on behalf of Jamila Azim. The case is 3:22-cv-01950, Azim v. Marshalls of CA LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 2:56 PM