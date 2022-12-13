New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Azenta Inc., a provider of genomics services and cryogenic storage. The complaint targets a former high-ranking Azenta employee and competitor LVL Technologies USA for allegedly misappropriating sales data, customer information and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00510, Azenta, Inc. v. Hickman et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 13, 2022, 3:26 PM