Removed To Federal Court

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles on Friday removed a data breach class action to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard its members’ sensitive data, resulting in a data breach that lasted for roughly a year. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-05001, Azar v. Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

Government

June 23, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Azar

defendants

Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims