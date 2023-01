Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Thursday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Tastyworks to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by attorney Edward P. Azar on behalf of himself and Cynthia M. Azar. The case is 2:23-cv-00470, Azar et al. v. Chase Bank N.A. et al.