Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Swanson Martin & Bell on Thursday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Sterling Retail Services d/b/a Golf Mill Shopping Center to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Benjamin & Shapiro on behalf of Jalaal Azami, who was allegedly discriminated against by his landlord on the basis of his religion. The case is 1:22-cv-05030, Azami v. Sterling Retail Services Inc.

Real Estate

September 15, 2022, 6:48 PM