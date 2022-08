Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lime, the bike and scooter sharing service, to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a member of law enforcement who said he was badly injured while riding a Lime scooter on a tour of Washington, D.C. The case is 3:22-cv-00654, Ayrest v. Neutron Holdings, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 24, 2022, 1:25 PM