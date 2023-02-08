New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Calvin Ayre. The suit brings claims against online reporting publication Pioneer Table Inc. for allegedly making false statements regarding Ayre and his association with a third party. The plaintiff also argues that the defendant falsely claimed that he was a 'fugitive from justice' and a 'career fraudster.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20506, Ayre v. Pioneer Table Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 08, 2023, 5:19 PM