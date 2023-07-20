Marketing giant Omnicom Group on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Emergency Surgical Assistant, Emsurgcare and Omnicom employee Amanda Ayoub. According to the complaint, the defendant underpaid for medical services provided to Ayoub. Omnicom is represented by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth. The case is 2:23-cv-05854, Ayoub et al v. Omnicom Group et al.
Business Services
July 20, 2023, 8:30 AM