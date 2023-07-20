Removed To Federal Court

Marketing giant Omnicom Group on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Emergency Surgical Assistant, Emsurgcare and Omnicom employee Amanda Ayoub. According to the complaint, the defendant underpaid for medical services provided to Ayoub. Omnicom is represented by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth. The case is 2:23-cv-05854, Ayoub et al v. Omnicom Group et al.

Business Services

July 20, 2023, 8:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Ayoub

Emergency Surgical Assistant

Emsurgcare

defendants

Omnicom Group

Does

defendant counsels

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth

nature of claim: 890/