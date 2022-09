Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NVR, a home-building and financial services company, to Maryland District Court. The suit, over alleged home construction defects, was filed by Coon & Cole on behalf of Adenike Ayoola and Christine Ayoola. The case is 1:22-cv-02252, Ayoola et al. v. NVR Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 07, 2022, 5:24 PM