Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kiernan Trebach LLP on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Blondell Miller & Schuler on behalf of Renard K. Aylor. The case is 8:23-cv-00151, Aylor v. The TJX Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 3:09 PM