New Suit - Copyright

Airbnb was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action was filed by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Anthony Ayiomamitis, who contends that his photographs of Greek historical landmarks were used without his permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07349, Ayiomamitis v. Airbnb, Inc. et al.