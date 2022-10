Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goodman Neuman Hamilton LLP on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Home Depot to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Ramsey Abboushi on behalf of Abdel Kader Ayesh and Judy Ayesh. The case is 3:22-cv-05946, Ayesh et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.