Who Got The Work

Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Dana M. Seshens, counsel Daniel Jacob Schwartz and associate Marie Killmond have entered appearances for Intel Corp., Mobileye and the company's top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed April 12 in New York Southern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky on behalf of Patrick Ayers, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding the company's purchase of excess inventory and its adverse impact on the company, as well as insider trading. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-02791, Ayers v. Shashua et al.

Technology

July 11, 2024, 11:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Patrick Ayers

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky

Defendants

Intel Corporation

Amnon Shashua

Anat Heller

Christine Pambianchi

Claire C. McCaskill

Eyal Desheh

Frank D. Yeary

Jon M. Huntsman, Jr.

Mobileye Global Inc.

Moran Shemesh Rojansky

Patrick P. Gelsinger

Saf Yeboah-Amankwah

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws