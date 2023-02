Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against GeoVera Specialty Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to personal injuries claims, was filed by attorney Willie D. Powells III on behalf of Sylvie Lucille Ayers. The case is 4:23-cv-00371, Ayers v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 5:08 PM